Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 24.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.0% in the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.