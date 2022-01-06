Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

