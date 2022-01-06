Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Hold

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

CZNC stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,557 shares of company stock worth $65,627 in the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

