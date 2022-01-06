Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Sell

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 500,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $2,212,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 180.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

