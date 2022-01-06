Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Hold

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

SC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 2,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,471. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.