Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

