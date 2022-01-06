Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Hold

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

CWK stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 884,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,988. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

