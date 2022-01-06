Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Sell

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

CureVac stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

