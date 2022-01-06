Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CODI. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 165.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 155.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

