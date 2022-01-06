Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.