Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post sales of $138.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.84 million. CRA International reported sales of $137.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $569.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $570.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $588.20 million, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $596.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.23. 26,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. CRA International has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.