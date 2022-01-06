Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post $6.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNGX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

