Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $187.48 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $149.46 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

