Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce $194.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $194.21 million. Penumbra reported sales of $166.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $737.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,787 shares of company stock worth $12,549,074. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $276.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.55. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $174.79 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

