Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after buying an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.