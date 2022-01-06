Zacks: Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of THS opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

