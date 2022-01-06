Zacks: Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $170,000.

SMART Global stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.