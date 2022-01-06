Zacks: Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 130,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,981. The company has a market capitalization of $718.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

