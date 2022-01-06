Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.15 Million

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report sales of $249.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.29 million and the lowest is $243.40 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $219.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $945.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.50 million to $956.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

