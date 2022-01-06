Zacks: Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $181.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.10 million to $188.77 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $725.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $730.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $772.77 million, with estimates ranging from $756.90 million to $788.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,722. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

