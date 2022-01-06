Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $353,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 913,303 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after buying an additional 545,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

