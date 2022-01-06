Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 722.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $158.91. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.24%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

