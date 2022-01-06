Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $532.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.10 million to $536.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,849.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 474,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

