Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $578.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $569.40 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $556.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

AJRD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 4,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.