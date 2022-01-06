Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,071,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 10.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $178,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,099 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

