Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 8.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.03. 6,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 219,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Youdao by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $19,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Youdao by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

