Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 5,044,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.8 days.

Shares of YMDAF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

