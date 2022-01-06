Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 5,044,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.8 days.
Shares of YMDAF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.
About Yamada
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.