Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 3864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Specifically, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YMAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $661.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

