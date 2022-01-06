Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of YMAB opened at $15.13 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,623,979. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

