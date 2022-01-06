Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.16. 1,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

