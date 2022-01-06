Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.76. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

