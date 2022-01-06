Xponance Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

