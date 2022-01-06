Xponance Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.52.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $165.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.