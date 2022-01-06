Xponance Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

RE opened at $269.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

