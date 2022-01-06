Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.