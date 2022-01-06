Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after acquiring an additional 154,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,976,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $166.75 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

