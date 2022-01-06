Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after buying an additional 204,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xperi by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPER shares. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPER stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

