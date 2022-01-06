Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. 119,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.