X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the November 30th total of 276,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 821,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XFOR opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.34.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

