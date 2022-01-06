Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 360,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 113,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$35.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

