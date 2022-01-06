Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of WZZAF stock traded up $12.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.80. 490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

