Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $692.40

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 692.40 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 696.20 ($9.38), with a volume of 859145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749.20 ($10.10).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.06) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 772.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.
Wise Company Profile (LON:WISE)
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
