Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $692.40

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 692.40 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 696.20 ($9.38), with a volume of 859145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749.20 ($10.10).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.06) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 772.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.32), for a total value of £261,424.80 ($352,277.05). Also, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.98), for a total transaction of £81,500,000 ($109,823,473.93). Insiders sold 10,372,589 shares of company stock worth $8,451,364,882 over the last quarter.

Wise Company Profile (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

