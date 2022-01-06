WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Down 1.2%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 4,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

