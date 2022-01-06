William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.41. 26,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 27,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $188.27 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. William Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

In other news, EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $61,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,875 shares of company stock worth $180,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

