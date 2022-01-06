William Blair Begins Coverage on P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

