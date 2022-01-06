WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider David Brunick Sells 2,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Brunick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, David Brunick sold 200 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

NYSE WOW opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

