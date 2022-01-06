Whiteheart One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,606.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $15,606.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $431.66 or 0.01005917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.12 or 0.07874445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00076437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.00 or 0.99998850 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

