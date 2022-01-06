Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,715.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($50.07).

WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,156 ($42.53). 397,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.21). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,040.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,134.55. The company has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.41.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.59), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($246,934.48).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

