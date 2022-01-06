Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

