Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Up 34.1% in December

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 158,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.